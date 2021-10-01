How to switch from one website to another with the new Safari tabs system for iPhone

Safari has been one of the great beneficiaries of the arrival of iOS 15 because Apple has invested a lot of effort in the new browser. So many that some users feel a little lost in the face of the new screen configuration where the address bar goes from the top to the bottom, precisely to benefit this new navigation tool between open tabs. As we told you yesterday, you have the option of going back to the old screen structure but, in exchange for sticking with the previous customs, you lose an essential tool when it comes to moving from one website to another more quickly. Something that until now we could only carry out through a menu that shows us (is still active) on the screen all the windows that we have open to choose the one we want to go to. How do we change tabs now? What Apple has conceived is nothing more than a system for organizing tabs that are arranged chronologically, as we open them, and that remain visible until we decide to close them. To do the latter, we will have to return to that screen that we talked about before where it is possible to close all the remaining ones. Now, how do we go from one to another with a simple touch gesture? Apple’s idea, and hence the address bar has moved to the bottom, is that with one hand and one finger on the screen, we can switch tabs in Safari. To achieve this, you simply have to plant the bud on that space in which the URL appears and, without lifting it, slide to the left (or right) to enter the next open tab. As you can see just above in that step by step, it is possible to see how one leaves on one side and the next enters on the other hand. There is nothing more to do. As simple as that. Now, with this in view, surely you understand why to change the layout of the application after 14 years of having all the important elements of navigation at the top. That is why, as we told you yesterday, it is more interesting to get used to this new way of working than to try to maintain against all odds a system that Apple itself has already ruled out for the future. Don’t you think? >