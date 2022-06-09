How to suspend your Windows 11 computer using a keyboard shortcut

Many times you are in a hurry to leave a computer suspended and have to navigate through different menus, it is something that ends up driving more than one out of the box. We are going to show you how to avoid this in a simple way when you use a computer with Windows 11 operating system. Although the energy consumption is maintained when a computer is suspended -but we talk much less than a quarter of the usual, since only what is strictly necessary is kept active – this is an option that is very useful for many. The reason is that when the device is used again, it takes much less time to have it available, and the work is recovered at the exact point where you left it. Therefore, browser tabs or all kinds of applications are kept open. Consequently, knowing a way to reach this state quickly and effectively is most positive. And, luckily, the latest version of Microsoft’s operating system includes a possibility for this that is most attractive: a keyboard shortcut. The steps that are common The vast majority of users what they do to put their computers to sleep is navigate through the shutdown options that appear when opening the Windows Start Menu. Here, you have to select between different options, such as Shutdown or Restart. In this way, in order not to fail, time is wasted that on many occasions is not available. Luckily, with the option that we are going to comment on, it is possible to achieve what we indicate without having to modify anything in the equipment, which is very important, since you avoid any risk when it comes to achieving this objective. The keyboard shortcut in Windows 11 The one you should use is the one that combines the use of the Alt + F4 keys. By using this option, you can put any computer to sleep -whether it is a desktop model or a laptop-. But, yes, you must meet some requirements that are simple… but essential. Specifically, what you have to check before doing anything is that all the windows that are active on the device are closed or minimized. The reason is that the aforementioned key combination causes these elements to close, thus not achieving the desired goal. If this is true, the computer will directly go to sleep when you accept the message that appears on the screen. Very simple, really. A trick that can be quite useful in this section: use the Win + T keys before doing what is indicated, which centers the cursor on the first element of the Taskbar and, therefore, you will be able to verify if there is nothing that this active on the computer. Once this is done, if everything goes as it should, you can use the keyboard shortcut to suspend the computer whether it has Windows 11 operating system or if it uses the previous version of Microsoft development. >