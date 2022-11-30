Project of AEREZONA DEVELOPERS. Contact Us at: +92-300-3308001 email at: [email protected]
How to Summarize Slack Messages Using Artificial Intelligence

By Brian Adam
If you use Slack to stay up to date with what’s happening within your company or on thematic channels, you’re likely to receive hundreds of messages a day.

It is true that I recommend reading all of them if we are talking about business communication, and I cannot recommend any automatic summary tool for this, since it is possible that important data of the professional activity is lost, but in other cases it can be useful.

For this I present theGist, a tool that uses AI to summarize the messages of a Slack channel.

They want to help companies and team members be more efficient by reducing noise in the workplace by offering personalized summaries, thus avoiding information overload, helping to:

– Get meeting summaries.
– Summarize thematic channels in a daily message.
– Find where we were mentioned in a conversation.

We can access the summary by putting /thegist, or mention @theGist in any thread to see where they talked about us.

It works best in English, of course, although many of the slacks I know of are in that language, so there’s not much of a problem with that.

The free version limits you to five daily summaries, and it is possible to remove that limit for about $5 per month.

As said: automatic document summaries are already very dangerous, so conversation summaries may already be on the edge of what is tolerable, but it is important to know what is going on in this segment to see how it evolves over time.

