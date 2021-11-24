How to stop TikTok from suggesting to follow your account

Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on Pinterest Share to Email Share on Telegram Share on WhatsApp

TikTok, the Chinese app for short videos edited with music and effects, surpassed 1 billion active users worldwide a few weeks ago. Su popularity has been increasing in the last year and more and more people open a profile on this platform. The massification and popularization of this app can, however, have harmful effects on the privacy of TikTok users.

When a TikTok user shares a video, the app starts to suggest by default to anyone who watches that video to also follow the account that has uploaded it. Although it is a useful tool, especially for those users who aspire to build a solid audience, it can also be uncomfortable for those who only want to use TikTok to share videos with friends and their close circle.

To prevent TikTok from continuing to recommend your account and, therefore, exposing your profile to people you may prefer not to follow your content. By following these steps, the social network will stop recommending that your profile be followed every time you share something on TikTok.

-Profile icon: Open your TikTok account and click, in the upper right corner, on your profile avatar.

– “Settings and privacy”: When you click on your profile icon, you will see that, among several options, one will be displayed that leads you to the “Settings and privacy” menu. Once you enter that section, click on the “Privacy” option.

– “Suggest your account to others”: Within this menu you will see that an option appears to make adjustments regarding “Suggest your account to others”. Click on it to enter a new screen, where the process by which other profiles can find yours will be explained to you.

You will see that the screen gives you the option to deactivate a series of processes. Among them, one of those that can be disabled is “People who open a link or send you links”. Once you disable this option, TikTok will stop recommending your profile when you post a link.

