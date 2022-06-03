How to stop Google Maps from draining your battery

Surely you usually use the Google Maps application when you go from one place to another, since the indications it makes of the routes are excellent. But, perhaps, you have noticed lately that when you do this the app uses more battery power than usual. Well, the problem can be solved in a much simpler way than you think and we will show it to you. From what it seems in the latest updates it has been detected that some users are having this problem, which is not due to the terminal or the Android operating system. What happens is that the cache (the intermediate memory that is stored so that the application works faster and more effectively) is not the best possible. And, the consequence, is that more energy is consumed than usual. Be careful, it must be taken into account whenever this development exists, because it is usually used with GPS. How to make Google Maps consume energy as usual Obviously, what you have to do to solve what happens is to delete the cache that the application has in the operating system. If you don’t know how to achieve this, we show you the steps you have to take in the two operating systems in which you can use Google Maps: In Android Access the terminal configuration and then the Applications section. Select All applications and, then locate Google Maps. Click on the app icon and then, on the new screen that appears, select Storage. Here you will see the data and cache options. Make regular use of the second one and confirm the deletion.,When you do this, you will be finished In iOS Access the device Settings and then select General.Use the iPhone Storage option and then find the Google Maps icon and tap it. Choose Download App, which will clear the cache, without deleting any data you have saved. If necessary, get the app from the App Store again. If you see that what is indicated does not work, the ideal is that you decide to delete the data that the application has stored. The steps are similar, but instead of choosing the cache you have to choose this one. Of course, you must bear in mind that the information you have in the app will disappear, so you will have to add them again. >