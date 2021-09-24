How to stay up-to-date on the topics that interest you in much less time

Newsreel now comes to the list of existing mobile applications aimed at providing current information according to the preferences of each one, with the idea of ​​improving the experience of news applications under a format in which it allows each user to be up-to-date on the issues of interest in much less time than in other mobile news applications.

Newsreel will make a personalized and well-organized front page, so that users will only have to navigate on it and select the news they want to open, obtaining a page about each selected news, having in it a summary with the most outstanding aspects of the same.



If they wish, users can expand the information by going to the link at the bottom of the page, where they will have the entire news in the original source. On the other hand, Newsreel also offers a selection of the most prominent videos that will be offered in a TikTok-style format, where users will simply have to go from video to video with vertical swipes.

Newsreel is considered:

A personalized news organization and assignment application that allows you to filter the news according to the topics you like, from the publications you want. The application collects the stories that interest you and saves you time by condensing them into short, easily digestible texts

Behind Newsreel there is a group of people and an intelligent system to help select the most outstanding in each area and then offer it in the form of a personalized cover to each user according to their interests.

Newsreel wants news reads, which usually take several minutes, to be reduced to several seconds, so that users can accommodate more news or spend their time elsewhere.

The application itself indicates to cover diverse sources from international media to local media sources.

The invitation he makes to users is the following:

You don’t have to rely solely on popular RSS feeds. Simply enter the topic that interests you and we will do the rest. In just a few seconds, you can quickly discover and read different points of view on a topic. If you love Flipboard, Feedly, Instapaper, Morning Brew or TheSkimm, then you will love Bullet News.

Newsreel, originally called News in Bullets, is available for both Android and iOS for free through their respective app markets, supporting a total of 65 different languages.

Link: Newsreels