How to stay in touch thanks to the new group chats between applications

Facebook Inc. has been working for some time to interrelate the messaging functions of its different social applications, now reaching the possibility of that users can also create group chats with their Messenger and Instagram contacts, after last year the cross messaging between the two applications will arrive.

For the company, cross-messaging has allowed users to stay in touch without thinking about the (Facebook) application they use, where in fact, more than 70% of eligible Instagram users have chosen to update to have access to the new features offered by the new Messenger experience.



With group chats between applications, users can continue to have chat topics and personalized reactions, also having the same privacy and security controls that allow them to indicate who can contact them.

On the other hand, Facebook is bringing the polls feature for Instagram direct messages and group chats between apps so that, according to their examples, choose which programs to undergo a television marathon or choose the restaurant to go to on the weekend.

For group chats in general, Facebook is also bringing group writing indicators to know how much of the participants are writing at any given time. Users will now have new chat topics, including one related to Astrology, which includes an effect for signatures and will soon have its own sticker pack.

Finally, new content arrives on Facebook Watch that users can share together on Instagram and Messenger through the Watch Together function. As indicated:

Since the feature launched, we’ve worked with some of the most interesting and entertaining celebrities on original content like Steve Aoki and Travis Barker’s exclusive virtual concert and Cardi B’s “Cardi Tries__” series, where she tries outrageous new challenges.

What is clear is that the fusion between the messaging functions of the different applications that make up the Facebook ecosystem is going slowly but surely, although for the moment WhatsApp is being excluded from the new messaging experiences, although perhaps not by much time, since among other things, WhatsApp will also have reaction emojis, among other functions.

It only remains to know when will be the moment by which it will allow users to get in touch with those they have in other Facebook applications and vice versa.

More information: Messenger