How to start a YouTube video on mobile and continue watching it on PC

YouTube is adding a new feature that will make it easier for you to continue enjoying your favorite videos when you go from mobile to PC.

So if you start watching a video on your Android or iOS device, you can continue it when you open the web version of YouTube on your computer.

New YouTube function “Continue watching”

YouTube is adding a new feature to its web version called “Keep Watching.” This function allows you to continue playing the videos you were watching on your mobile on your computer. Yes, you can resume the video the minute you left it on your mobile device.

When you open YouTube from the browser, you will find that the main page will show you a mini player at the bottom with your video half finished, under the heading “Continue watching”. So you can resume your video the moment you left it, either by viewing it on the mini player or by passing it to the normal player.

One detail to keep in mind is that this dynamic only works if you start the video on your mobile and continue it on your PC, but not vice versa. And of course, it is necessary that your Google account is the same both on your mobile as the one you use on the web version of YouTube on your computer.

This new dynamic replaces the old trick of having to go to Library >> History, and search for recently played videos to rescue those we were watching on mobile. Or the plan B that we always use, to save the videos in “Watch later”, so as not to lose sight of those that caught our attention from the mobile device.

While this feature is already rolling out to all users with premium YouTube subscriptions, it doesn’t appear to be exclusive to them. So it only remains to wait for this YouTube function to be deployed to all users.