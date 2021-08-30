How to solve the error «Download failed» in WhatsApp

Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on Pinterest Share to Email Share on Telegram Share on WhatsApp

In WhatsApp you can send all kinds of multimedia files to your contacts, both in individual chats and in group chats. Photos, videos, audios, images, text documents … you can send practically anything you want.

The message «Download Failed» in WhatsApp can appear for several reasons

However, although there is generally no problem when sending and receiving these multimedia files, it can sometimes happen that some kind of error occurs. If you are a regular user of WhatsApp, it may have happened to you, because it is not so rare. If you’ve experienced it, you may have received an error message stating “Download Failed” when you went to download that media file.

You may also have tried send a media file to a friend or family member and that it has not been loaded in the chat, giving an error as well. What can be done when one of these “Download Failed” messages appears?

This type of notices it can be due to several reasons. On the one hand, it may be that there is an error in the WhatsApp servers. This is something quite common: WhatsApp often falls somewhere in the world – or even globally – leaving the service completely inaccessible for many users, or simply, leaving some of its functionalities unusable.

In this case, photos, videos and other multimedia files may not be able to be sent. If this happens, there is nothing you can do but wait for the WhatsApp technicians to resolve the error. As we told you in this article, there is a web page where you can check if there is a problem with the WhatsApp servers. In addition, in TreceBits we usually publish a news when there are falls in WhatsApp, so it is enough to be attentive to our portal.

If there has been no WhatsApp crash, then the problem may be with your Internet connection. The best thing to do is open your mobile phone’s web browser and check that any web page loads. If it does not load, it is because you have no connection, so you will have to find out the reason for this: maybe your modem was turned off or there is a fault with your telecommunications operator in your area.

Another reason why this problem can appear is when the date and time of the mobile phone is not set correctly. Make sure it corresponds to the current date, since if not, error messages may appear when downloading the multimedia files.

In the same way, if you have run out of space on your mobile phone, it is possible that the download has failed. Please confirm that you have enough storage space in your mobile phone memory.

.