How to show other people the keys we are pressing on the keyboard

Published on

By Brian Adam
If we are doing an online course, or a presentation in front of dozens of people, and we explain some function that is activated from the keyboard, it could be very useful. show used keys clearly to everyone.

It is true that most of the time a presentation is used, but if we manage to show in real time the keys that we are pressing, it will help the audience a lot.

That is what the free program that I am telling you about today does. This is Keyviz, open source, and allows you to display on the screen the keys, in a configurable size, that are being pressed at all times.

The creator is Rahul Mula, programming professional who usually take online courses. He decided to create the program to show students the keyboard shortcuts (like Ctrl + T) to perform different actions, so that everyone understands it without the need to show a keystroke.

The OPPO Find X3 can now be purchased in Spain with a single payment or in installments: official price and availability

Keyviz thus displays keystrokes during instructional videos, tutorials, presentations, or screenshots, saving you a lot of work editing videos or creating slides (if they can still be called that) with text explaining what to do squeeze.

Keyviz took only 6 weeks to make, and it’s already on Github ready for updates or suggestions from other developers who find it useful.

It is currently only available for Windows at this link.

