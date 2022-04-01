How to Share YouTube Videos Directly on Snapchat

You no longer have to copy and paste a YouTube video link to share it on Snapchat. Now it will be much easier thanks to the new integration between YouTube and Snapchat.

We tell you how you can share a YouTube video directly on Snapchat using the options of the apps.

How to share YouTube videos on Snapchat

A few weeks ago, we told you that YouTube Music on Android was adding the option to share a song directly in Snapchat Stories, just like it does on iOS. But it is not the only integration that YouTube and Snapchat have prepared.

Users can now share any YouTube video they like directly to Snapchat. So you no longer need to copy and paste a video link to share it on Snapchat, as the process will now be simpler and more direct.

A dynamic that can be implemented both to share it in a story or in individual snaps, and that is available on both iOS and Android. And don’t worry, the process is simple. You just have to find the “Share” option on the YouTube video you like and select “Snapchat”, as you see in the images above.

Once you perform this action, it will take you to the Snapchat camera to finish the process. And of course, you can add texts, stickers and all the options that Snapchat offers.

As seen in the third image, the video is added as if it were one more element within the content on Snapchat. And when your friends tap on that tag, it’ll tell them it’s a YouTube video, and direct them to its app or web version to watch it.

Remember that in the case of YouTube Music, when we share a song on Snapchat, the album cover, artist, song name, among other details, are automatically added. And of course, the option to listen to music in the YouTube Music app.

So on both YouTube and YouTube Music you will find options to share content directly to Snapchat.