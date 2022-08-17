How to share your location in the Google Maps app step by step

- Advertisement -

One of the most complete lications that currently exist for mobile devices is . Its number of usage options is very large, with the possibility of being able to establish routes with turn-by-turn help; and it is even possible to locate places of interest (such as monuments or restaurants wherever you go). One thing that is possible to do is share the you are in, and this you may not know how to do. We explain how to get it. One of the virtues that you have to do this through Google Maps and not through another application is that the location that is shared is live information, which is very helpful when you stay with someone and you are not very clear about the place in the that this person is. Therefore, it is an excellent option that, on more than one occasion, gets you out of trouble in a simple and efficient way. It is important to mention that this app can be used in both the iOS and Android operating systems. This is how you share your location on Google Maps One of the things that is important to keep in mind when sharing your location is that the accuracy is given largely by the GPS that is included in the terminal, so if this gives you problems you should know that the cause is not the application. In addition, by doing this you will also share your remaining battery with the other person, which is always helpful so that they know the reasons why you do not answer in a timely manner. The steps you have to take to share the location from the Google Maps application are the following: Open the application and, in the upper right, you will see the icon of your account. Click on it and among the options you will see in the menu that appears is Share location. Give it regular use. Now you will see a screen where there is a big blue button called Share with Someone, use it and you will see different options that go from the duration of what you share (something that is very useful) to the contacts that you can send them the location information with the app itself. Even in the lower area there are application icons in case this is how you want to share everything. Once you select the recipients, you will see a list with the people with whom you have shared the location and that is very useful, since it allows you to revoke this permission at the time you consider appropriate. Everything is that simple. As you have seen, simplicity is the predominant note when it comes to sharing live location with Google Maps. In addition, being able to set a time in which the option is active is a great addition so you don’t have to worry about repeating the action until the person you stayed with comes. In addition, you can send this information as many times as you consider appropriate, so all are advantages. >