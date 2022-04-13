Tech NewsAppsSocial Networks

How to share tweets on Instagram Stories

By: Brian Adam

Instagram allows you to share Twitter messages in your Stories so that they look complete, although at the moment this possibility is only available on iOS. In practice, the result shows the same visual aspect as if a screenshot of the tweet were shared, but instead it is the tweet itself that is reflected in Instagram Stories.

Only iOS users can share tweets on Instagram Stories at the moment

Visually, the result improves significantly with respect to the capture since the integrity of the tweet, its format and appearance are respected, with which the appearance of the Stories itself also improves. To achieve this, follow these steps:

-Get in On twitter.

-To select the tweet you want to share from Instagram.

-Press the “Share” button.

-Choose “Instagram Stories” in the menu that appears with different options to share or spread the tweet.

Choosing that option will open the Instagram app and start the upload process. elaboration of a Story in which the selected tweet will be sharedalso automatically adding the image that appeared in said tweet.

In this incorporation, the format and content of said tweet are fully respected, so the name of the user who published the tweet (with their avatar), the text of the tweet as well as the image and, where appropriate, the link will also appear. that was included in the tweet itself.

At the moment this option is only available on iOSso only users of Apple mobile devices (iPhone, iPad, iPod Touch) can use it.

With this function, Instagram continues to expand the possibility that the content published on a social network assume a permeability that allows it to be transferred to a different platform, as when it once allowed Stories to be published at the same time on Facebook.

.

