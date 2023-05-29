How to share the face you use on Apple Watch with friends step by step

- Advertisement -

Whether you have a apple watch or another new model of the well-known Apple smartwatch, there is an option offered by the watchOS 9 operating system that is not exactly well known and that, surely, is useful to you on some occasion, we talk about the possibility of share your watch face with and family quickly and easily we show you how to take advantage of it.

Considering that wearable accessories have an important design part (as some even consider them fashion accessories), the use of different spheres is something that is important to many. Thus, if you have an acquaintance who likes the one you use, you should know that you can quickly transfer this element from your watch to one of your contacts. All you have to do is follow the detailed steps that we leave below and that take advantage of a tool offered by Apple itselfso the security is complete.

This is how you share the face of your Apple Watch with others

Everything is quite intuitive when it comes to taking advantage of Apple’s smart watch operating system, which, today, is the best-selling worldwide. we leave you the complete process that you must follow to send what you see on the screen of your smartwatch to someone that you want theirs to look exactly the same:

Open the Watch application on your iPhone, which has to be the one you have synchronized with the smartwatch, as is logical to think.

The next step is to access the place where you can change the watch face. Then, touch and hold the one you want to share. You will see various usage options appear in a context menu.

Among all the options you see, you must choose the one called “Share watch face”.

This will display the existing options in the operating system to perform this action. In this case, you must select an instant messaging or email application that you have installed so that the information reaches the person in question.

Once you share it with a contact, they can add it to their own watch by tapping on the file and then clicking the “Add to My Faces” button.

Once this is done, the process is complete.

As you have seen, everything is really intuitive when it comes to being able to send the sphere you use on the Apple Watch to a contact. And, therefore, that they enjoy their design and options in the same way as you do.

