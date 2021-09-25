How to share screenshots directly from the Gboard?

The Google keyboard is one of the best options we have available for typing on Android. In some devices it is configured by default, however, other manufacturers use their own options. However, the Google option has very interesting functions that are very useful. One of them is the possibility of sharing screenshots from the same Gboard.

This option is available in the configuration section and here we will show you how to activate it.

The way to share screenshots from the Gboard

When we review the conventional way we go about the process of sharing a screenshot, we realize the appeal of the Gboard feature. That is, if you want to take a screenshot to WhatsApp, you will have to open the chat and use the app’s share menu and look for the image in your gallery. It is also noteworthy that some customization layers such as Xiaomi have the useful option of sending the capture as soon as you take it.

The idea with this feature is that we can share the latest screenshots that we take directly from the Gboard. That is, avoiding the native options of the applications that can take additional steps. To achieve this, what the keyboard will do is save the captured images to the clipboard.







To start with its activation, go to any app where you can display the keyboard. Then, touch the gear icon that will take you to the configuration menu and then enter the “Clipboard” option. There you will see a series of options and the last one is the one that interests us: “Save recent screenshots to the clipboard”.





Activate it and voila, when you want to share a screenshot, just open the keyboard and touch the clipboard icon where the image will be.

If you don’t have the Google keyboard yet, follow this link.