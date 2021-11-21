How to share Instagram videos on TikTok (and vice versa)

Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on Pinterest Share to Email Share on Telegram Share on WhatsApp

TikTok and Instagram are the two social networks in which more short videos are currently shared, and many of their users share the same content in both, to the point that it is common to find videos from the other in one of them and vice versa (despite that the networks themselves try to avoid this flow of content).

Automating the publication of videos by linking different accounts facilitates the dissemination of content and avoids doing it manually in each social network

Fortunately for those who have this habit there is a way to automate these posts connecting user accounts on both platforms.

This saves time since, once both platforms are linked, the publication of a video on one of them will be automatically replicated on the other. It can also be added to that link other social networks like Facebook and platforms like YouTube, which will also automate the simultaneous publication of content in the account that is on said platform.

With this, content dissemination strategies are facilitated by multiplying the potential viewers by adding those of the different social networks. The way to do it is as follows.

-To access to TikTok

-Get in in the User Profile, in the lower right corner

-Press the option «Edit Profile»

-To select «Add Instagram to your profile» (YouTube account link can also be added here)

-Indicate username and password on the selected social network or platform

-Confirm that you want to link both accounts

-Keep login details (avoids having to do it on every post)

If you want to unlink the accounts, you must follow the same procedure, with the exception that at the end you will be asked to unlink them.

Once the linking of accounts has been managed, when a video is published on TikTok the app will show the icons of the linked social networks, being able to select the one in which the video is to be published automatically without having to access it and do so manually.

