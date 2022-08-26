How to share Instagram posts and Reels with QR codes

is adding a new option to share , , tags and locations.

Beyond the options offered by the mobile Share menu, Instagram now allows you to use a QR code to share our publications or those of third parties. We show you how you can do it in one step.

How to share Instagram posts with QR code

If you want to share a post you like on Instagram with your friends, you have many options… send the link via WhatsApp or social networks, by email, direct message. etc.

And now you will have a new option that can make the process easier if you want to reach a larger audience: QR code. Either because you want to share your Instagram posts on other social networks, or as part of your marketing strategy to make your Reels go viral, this dynamic could be useful.

You will find this new option in the publications, the Reels and the locations. If you want to share a post with a QR code from the Instagram app, it only takes a few steps. You have to click on the menu of the three dots that you will find at the top of the publication and choose “QR Code”.

When you perform this action you will see that the QR code is generated with the option to customize it with some of the colors to adapt it to the style of your brand. Once the QR code for the publication is ready, you just have to click on “Save QR code” to download it to the mobile gallery.

So you will have the image of the QR to share it in the way you want and users will be able to go to your publication just by scanning it with the mobile camera. And the same dynamic can be repeated with the Reels, the labels and the locations. Without forgetting that we can also use the QR code to share our Instagram profile.