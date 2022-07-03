How to share Instagram content on other social networks

- Advertisement -

An option that Instagram allows its users, and that simplifies reaching a larger audience, is that of replicate the publication of content on other social networks.

From Instagram you can automatically share content published on Facebook, Twitter or Tumblr

To achieve this, it is enough to access an option that adds this possibility, but before that it will be necessary to proceed to link to Instagram the different profiles on social networks Facebook, Twitter, Tumblr… which are the ones that are offered as an option for this multi-publication.

It may be a complementary option to the existing possibility of linking different Instagram accounts to use them from the same device. The method is very similar in the respective iOS and Android apps, and is as follows:

This is how Instagram content is shared on other networks

You must follow the following three steps:

-Link the accounts: From the Instagram user profile, you access the “Settings – Account – Share in other apps” route. You will have to select which of these networks you want to configure as linked. The available networks depend on the country of the user and it will be enough to select the one you want to link so that when you publish content on Instagram they appear published on the other selected social networks.

-Publish and share: When a content is going to be published, in the menu immediately before the final moment of the publication, where you can add a text, set a location or tag someone, a list will now appear with the social networks that have previously been established for the publication. auto post. Simply mark the selection in which of them you want to share the content and it will appear in it automatically.

-Automated publication: YIf instead of selecting manually each time, it is preferred that all Instagram posts appear automatically on other social networks. There is also the possibility of activating this option by default, but you will have to remember it because if on some occasion you do not want to share automatically on other networks social content published on Instagram will have to deactivate this option before publication. This automatic activation for all posts is enabled in the “Advanced Settings – New Post” menu.

