How to share images with Google Photos with its new function

By Brian Adam
If you use Google Photos to edit and store your photos, then you’ll want to know what’s new in the latest update.

The new version of Google Photos brings a new dynamic to perform some of its most basic functions, such as changing location images, deleting them or sharing them. We tell you what it is.

Google Photos is updated with these news

We have already seen how the latest updates to Google Photos have brought new tools to edit images.

So we not only have the automatic creations of Google Photos, which highlight part of our library, but also basic functions to edit the images or tools to give them a touch of creativity as in collages.

Google Maps will release guides for ecological routes

But the latest update of this Google service puts its focus on making the use of its tools and navigation within the application even easier.

If you already have the latest version, you’ll notice that when you open a photo or video from a collection, a new menu opens. It not only has a new design, but also adds more quick options. For example, from this menu you can send any photo to the quick folder, delete it, change its location, or share it with other users.

If you want to share any photo, you will see that this menu will save you a few steps, since it shows you the profiles of the users with whom you interact the most as a recommendation. Although it seems like a small update, this new menu will make it easier for you to always have the options you use most in Google Photos at hand.

One detail to keep in mind is that not all users who have the latest version of Google Photos see this change. This may be a test with a select group of users, or it may be a server-side update that will be rolled out to everyone over time.

