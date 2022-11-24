Project of AEREZONA DEVELOPERS. Contact Us at: +92-300-3308001 email at: [email protected]
How to share activity from Apple Watch

By Brian Adam
The apple watch It is one of the best smart watches on the market and has numerous functions, its own tools and essential apps for the Apple Watch that will make your daily life easier, help you improve in sports or take better care of your health. In addition, all the data and statistics you obtain can be easily shared with your family, friends… or even with your trusted doctor.

Apple’s smartwatch allows you to automatically share activity statistics without having to use your iPhone.

To do so, you will not have to install any third-party application, which makes the procedure much easier. Here we will give the indications to achieve this task in the easiest way possible.

This is how you can share your activity from the Apple Watch

As we mentioned, the activity data can be sent to friends, family and, in general, to any contact you have registered. When the person accepts your invitation, it will appear in the senders list in the Activity app.

– Enter the “Activity” application on your Apple Watch.

– Swipe to the left and then, using the Digital Crown, scroll down and tap on “Invite a friend”.

– Press the contact you want to add. There will be a list of suggested names, although you can add the individual you want just by browsing the contact list.

– When you choose a person, Apple will send them an invitation, they will appear as “Guests” until they accept the request.

You can do this same procedure from the “Fitness” application, once there, just click on the “Share” tab. Tap on the green “Invite a friend” icon in the upper right corner and click on the plus “+” symbol to send the invitation.

That is all you have to do, as you have seen, the procedure is very simple. Just follow each of the steps and you will meet your goal in less than a couple of minutes.

