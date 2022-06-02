How to share a Wi-Fi network from iPhone to Android

Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on Pinterest Share to Email Share on Telegram Share on WhatsApp

Although iOS and Android are two independent mobile operating systems, incompatible with each other for most of the functions, there are things that can be done between them.

You can share a Wi-Fi network from your iPhone easily and quickly, there will be no problems.

For example, if we are using a Wi-Fi network with our iPhone and we want to share the key with another user who uses an Android mobile phone, we can do it easily, although we will need an external application to be able to carry out this task.

Share a Wi-Fi key with the Shortcut app

The first thing you have to know is that iOS does not have a native way to share a Wi-Fi network with an Android mobile. Despite this, a shortcut can be configured to emulate the method of sharing a Wi-Fi using a QR code. In this section you will require access to ShortcutsGallery.com to be able to carry out the task.

– Enter the Safari browser and go to the following address: https://shortcutsgallery.com/shortcuts/share-wi-fi/. There you will get the shortcut to share the password.

– Click on “Get Shortcut” to start downloading and running the app.

– Now, click on “Open”.

– Scroll down until you see the “Add Shortcut” option. Select it to attach such access to your iPhone.

Once the shortcut is on the smartphone, you will need to enter the Wi-Fi key you want to share.

– Open the Shortcut app to start editing the “Wi-Fi Sharing” option.

– Being on the “My shortcuts” page, look for the “Share Wi-Fi” section.

– Press on the three points that are in the upper right corner.

– Go to the box named “Text” and add the key there.

– Click on the “Plus (+)” symbol to save the changes.

Everything is ready, all you have to do is execute the «Share Wi-Fi» direct access that is in the Shortcut app to get a QR code with the network password.