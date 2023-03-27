How to share a video on Twitter without retweeting

There are different ways to share a video on Twitter without having to ‘retweet it‘ to appear with the source where the video came from. In this way, you will have more views on your profile and you will have a better interaction with the videos that you upload to your account.

Many times these interesting videos are shown on the profile and what users do is retweet, without knowing that they can take that same video and post it on their personal account, as if they were editing a video on the Instagram application.

These steps will allow you to post the video of the original tweet without displaying the full text. Twitter indicates the name of the source so that no one else can credit the original content:

The first thing you have to do is open the tweet that has the video, and click on share, there you can select copy link of the tweet and go to the text box as if you were making a publication on the platform.

The next thing will be to paste the URL of the video and remove some additional parameters that are included in the link, then you will have to type the following: /video/ 1 and finally click on the Tweet button.

4,000 characters

On the other hand, the application had a new update in its range of characters for the tweets that are made on the platform. As confirmed, now a maximum of 4,000 charactershowever it is only for those who pay the subscription to Twitter Blue.

This is one of the biggest limits the app has had since its creation. Initially only 140 could be used and from then on it has increased, so that users can explain and write better in their tweets. One of the requests that users were making the most on the platform.

Although many people use the threads to tell long stories, for some accounts this format was not very comfortable and this option opens up as a possibility to create more extensive and easy-to-read content. The announcement was made by the platform itself, taking advantage of this extension and explaining some details of the novelty that is now available.

However, according to The Information Only 0.2% of the users of the social network are paying for the subscription to Twitter Blue, that is, close to 290,000 people, taking into account that the application has 250 million users.

Much of this small number of subscribers are from the United States, 180,000 in total, where the service began. Which represents one of the problems of Twitter Blue, because it is barely available on United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Japan, and Spain.

Twitter limits the frequency of tweets

Another of the announcements made by the platform is that Elon Musk, The current director of the application will put a limit on the frequency of tweets made by a user within the platform.

on the page of Twitter Help Center, indicate that the number of tweets allowed by the application is 2,400 per day, noting that retweets count as tweets. “The daily limit of updates is subdivided into smaller limits with intervals of half an hour,” they mentioned.

It may interest you: Twitter auctions statue of its logo for more than 15,000 USD

There is still some question about how many tweets can be made in the intervals, however, some individual and business accounts have already received the error message when trying to tweet more than once in an hour.

Finally, there was also talk about the restriction of direct messages that users can make, which is 500 per day. And in the case of email changes within the account it is four per hour.