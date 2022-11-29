How to share a location with the Google Maps application step by step

- Advertisement -

Surely on more than one occasion one of your friends could not find the place where you had met him. And the solution has been none other than to wait until the situation has changed. Thanks to Google Maps, this is something that doesn’t have to happen again, since there is the possibility of sharing a location. And, therefore, that no one gets involved again when it comes to reaching the meeting point. To use this functionality in Google Maps, what you have to use is the function of establishing a PIN. This, that there are many who do not know exactly the options it offers, makes it possible to share the exact point chosen and, therefore, that the friends or family with whom you have stayed can receive it. In other words, exactly what you need so you don’t have to wait for anyone else because you can’t find the exact place where you have stayed. It’s the end of excuses. This is how you establish a PIN and share it on Google Maps Next, we leave you the steps you have to take to achieve this in a simple way in the Google application (it is possible to do this from the browser version, but usually it is you need when you are in the place where you have been and it is the app that you have to use). This is what you have to do: Open the Google Maps application as normal and, once it is active on the phone, find the place where you have left (either manually or with the box in the area above). Now, once you have located it, press continuously on the terminal screen until you see the PIN that marks the specific site appear. By the way, you can see the coordinates now in the box at the top of the screen. Look in the lower area for the option called share and, when you press it, you will see that the process to do this appears (you can send the information by mail or through a messaging application such as WhatsApp or Telegram). You have finished sharing a location with Google Maps. As you have seen, it is very easy to establish a PIN and share it with Google Maps. The interesting thing is that you can send as many as you want, since there is no limit in the application for it. Therefore, it is not surprising that this application is considered one of the best that the Mountain View company has for both the iOS and Android operating systems. >