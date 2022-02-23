Tech NewsSmart Gadgets

How to set up fall detection on Apple Watch

By: Brian Adam

Date:

on the smart watch Apple Watch It includes a function that is very interesting and that you may not have activated for whatever reason. We are talking about fall detection, which allows the wearable to know if the user has had a mishap and activates certain control protocols to know if everything is going well. We tell you what you have to do to activate it on your smartwatch.

One of the first things you should know about are the Apple models that offer this possibility both because they include the necessary hardware and the version of the watchOS operating system that allows the detection to work. They are as follows: Apple Watch SE; Apple WatchSeries 4; Series 5; Series 6 and the new Series 7. Therefore, they are quite a few, since it is an important function for the Cupertino company.

How fall detection works

Thanks to the high number of sensors inside the Apple Watch, among which there is no lack of a accelerometer and gyroscope, the movements that are generated when falling are detected. If so, it begins with a succession of protocols in order to find out if everything is going well. The first is to recognize if the user remains immobile on the ground.

If there is no movement, a emergency message to call and indicate that there is a problem. But before you can answer a question to indicate that this is not necessary for whatever reason. Otherwise, and if more than a minute passes, the corresponding notification is sent to an emergency service and to the associated contact established on the telephone itself.

Besides, also the smart watch starts to make a powerful sound to try to get the user to react if possible. And apart from that, among the data that is sent is the Location exact. Therefore, we are talking about a very helpful tool.

How to activate the function on the Apple Watch

Well, this is done in the application Watch of control that you have on the iPhone, so you don’t have to do anything on the smartwatch itself. Once the app is open, you must access the section My watch and, there, find the option sos emergency. Give it use to run the activation and from then on the tool is fully functional.

There is an option that you should know about: you can set the operation of the emergencies in two ways, that the function is always on or that it only activates when it detects that you are training. In addition, and with good judgment, if the Apple Watch is configured for a person of 55 years or olderthe tool will be enabled by default. It’s better to prevent than to cure.

