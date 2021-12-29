How to set up Apple Watch quickly and easily

Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on Pinterest Share to Email Share on Telegram Share on WhatsApp

The Apple Watch is a complement to the iPhone that allows you to expand the functions of the smartphone, almost operating from the wrist a device as complete as the smartphone itself. Even with the number of sensors added and the possibility (in the versions with LTE connection) to make phone calls completely independently, it can be said that it is a watch that goes far beyond a simple watch. And this sometimes has the toll of being a device with a configuration that can become complex.

Although the Apple Watch requires an iPhone, it can also be used without carrying the Apple smartphone

However, there are ways to configure the Apple Watch that greatly simplify this task, so that whoever this Christmas has had the fortune to receive an Apple Watch as a gift will be able to have it up and running in a short period of time by following these instructions, valid for all models from Series 3 to the latest Series 7.

The first step is to check that the Apple Watch has sufficient battery charge, just like the iPhone. To start the configuration, they will have to be paired, for which just physically bring both devices closer together. In fact, it is recommended that the Apple Watch remain on its charging base (and is connected to the current) during the configuration process. It should be remembered that if the Apple Watch is going to be used by a family member who does not have their own iPhone, it can also be configured through the Family Settings menu, activating the clock settings on the Apple Watch for a different individual.

After pressing the “Start Pairing” button, the iPhone camera viewfinder will open and the screen of the Apple Watch will show an animation that must be focused with the camera of the iPhone so that it fits the grid that appears on the screen. By doing this basically the Apple Watch is already paired with the user’s iPhone, and from here all that remains is to configure the different settings.

The first is to decide if you want configure Apple Watch as a new device or restore an old one from backup. In the first case, it will be necessary to proceed to customize a series of system characteristics, from the size of the font to the way the apps are displayed.

At the beginning of the process, the user is also asked to authorize the location to be shared with the iPhone, Siri, the Find Apple devices tool … You must also authorize the automatic installation of updates and, if desired, activate wireless payment through Apple Pay.

In Apple Watch models from Series 5 there is the function that keeps the screen always on, an option that can also be deactivated from the Settings menu.

As for the apps, the option “Install all” authorize them to be installed on Apple Watch all the versions adapted for this device corresponding to the apps that are already installed on the iPhone, and there is also the option to select them individually.

Finally, the initial configuration asks to select the mode in which the apps will be displayed, either in list mode or in grid mode, something that can be modified later. Once this process is finished, you can start using the Apple Watch and install other specific apps for the Apple smart watch.

