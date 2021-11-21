How to set up Apple TV

Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on Pinterest Share to Email Share on Telegram Share on WhatsApp

Although all new televisions already include SmartTV features that allow you to configure access to streaming platforms or share the viewing of content from mobile devices, there continues to be ground for small home consoles or entertainment centers, as evidenced by the wide variety of devices of this type compatible with Android and the survival of AppleTV, specifically for the Apple ecosystem.

AppleTV is a home console perfectly integrated into the Apple ecosystem that interacts with the brand’s computers, mobiles, tablets, watches, wireless headphones and speakers.

First of all, you have to differentiate between three products and service Currently the brand offers two variations of the same device, with the essential difference of the maximum resolution at which they are able to offer content (HD or 4K), being for the rest practically the same apparatus. The greatest virtue is the ability to integration with the rest of the brand’s devices (computers, mobiles, tablets, watches, wireless headphones such as AirPods and speakers) and, fortunately, it is very easy to set up an AppleTV, as you will see below.

The AppleTV includes in its box, in addition to the unit itself, the connection cable to the power supply (the current transformer is integrated into the AppleTV itself), a remote control and a USB-Lightning cable to recharge the remote control . The AppleTV can connect to the router via Ethernet and to the TV (or projector) via HDMI but these two cables are not included in the box. The Ethernet connection is recommended but not essential since a wireless connection can be established with the available WiFi network.

This is how to configure an Apple TV

Once the device is connected to the electrical network and to the TV, the simple configuration process begins, through the following steps:

-Select the language. This is the first thing you will have to do.

-Configure access to the available WiFi network. This can be done manually or by sharing the key from the iPhone or another iOS device. Simply move it closer to establish communication between the two devices and enter the verification code displayed on the TV screen on the iPhone. If you choose the manual configuration option, you will have to select the network and enter its password.

-Configure Settings: Below is a menu with various options to configure where, depending on the conditions, it will be necessary to include the required information or activate or not certain options: use the Siri assistant, determine the room where the AppleTV is located, automatically download screensavers , allow data to be sent to Apple for usage analysis …

From here, the AppleTV will be ready for use and it will be time to install the apps corresponding to the different streaming platforms for which subscription is available and configure them with user data or send content from the iPhone or MacBook to enjoy them on the TV screen.

.