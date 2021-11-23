How to set up a mobile for very old people

There are many older people who have not adopted technology in their day-to-day lives, which makes them unable to communicate with other people as easily as we do.

I see it on a day-to-day basis with the cases of NGOs dedicated to keeping older people who live alone company. They do not have a mobile, they do not have WhatsApp, we cannot share a funny video or make a video call, many spend hours in front of the TV, disconnected from relatives who live far away, and everything, on many occasions, for fear of the unknown.

It is true that mobile phones are not so easy to use for those who have never used one, but it is also true that we can do certain tasks to help at that point, and today I am going to comment on some interesting ones, since it is possible to use an aundroid launcher showing the most important functions.

– An example is BaldPhone, available for android for free. Change the phone interface for another with bigger letters, with huge buttons, with shortcuts to what they will use the most: calls, camera, video and little else. They want to attract the attention of both the elderly and people with motor or visual disabilities, it is open source, without ads, and always free.

They even have a special keyboard to make it even easier to send messages, it has alarms, a reminder for pills, a marker, an area to view photos and videos …

– You can also use Big Launcher, it can do more things than the previous one, but it is less intuitive and not everything is free.

The interesting thing about it is that it has an SOS button that directly activates an alarm or call, something that can save many lives.

– The third option is the one that you can download from this link, another launcher with a more careful design than the previous one, where we can choose the apps that the person who will have the mobile will use the most, so that it opens quickly.

It’s easy to set up, and it’s completely free.

It is important that the user feels comfortable with the option, so it is generally necessary to install more than one option, one each week, for example, until there is an adequate “feeling” and the device can be used to the maximum.