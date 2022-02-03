How to set up a custom domain email account on your iPhone

Normally, our email addresses belong to free services offered by Google, Microsoft, Yahoo and other similar companies. The reason is obvious: they are completely free to us and, in addition, together they are accompanied by other services that, in the case of Mountain View, for example, have to do with maps, calendars, contacts, music, videos and a long etcetera of alternatives. Therefore, it is rare to find an email that is of the type “[email protected]”, which denotes that the person who uses it has bothered to register (and pay for) a domain in addition to a specific mail service. It is for these cases that we are going to tell you how to register this type of email address on your iPhone, far from the automated presets of Gmail, Microsoft, AOL, etc. Let’s register the mail The first thing you should do to register your email within the iPhone is to go to the “Settings” of the system. Forget doing it in the same Mail app because there we will see absolutely nothing. So once inside the iOS configuration, the next thing is to find access to the email applications that come with the smartphone by default. Now we look at the options that it shows us and we are left with the “Accounts” option. We touch to go to the next screen where all the ones we have registered on the phone appear. Just below the last one you will see the “Add account” function. That brings us to another place where, yes, we must choose the service provider. As it is normal that it does not appear, we are left with the last option, that of “Other”. As you can see, just above you have shortcuts to specific services that are usually the most popular among users. After choosing that function, we will go to the configuration screen of the account name, email address, password and the name with which it will appear in the Mail app. Normally, it does not take all the information first, which will take you to another menu where you have to add the input and output servers, as well as the username and password in each case. Once finished, we accept the changes and we will see, if everything has gone well, a series of blue checks that run from top to bottom of the screen as a sign that the mail is already configured. >