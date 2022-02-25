How to set time limits for using apps on iOS and Android

There are not a few who use smartphones more than they should, so much so that they can reach limits that border on dependency. An example is that currently most users use the terminal and its corresponding devices for more than four hours a day. apps every day. And this can be considered outrageous. We are going to tell you how to limit the time applications are running on mobile phones in a simple way.

It is possible to achieve this both in the terminals that use the operating system Android like those who use iOS, and without having to install absolutely anything for it. This may seem surprising, but the companies Google and Apple (respectively) decided some time ago to provide the necessary tools to prevent abuse – both adults and children – when using phones. And, this is exactly what we are going to indicate how to take advantage of.

Restrict usage time on Android

The development that you have to use in the devices that integrate the Google operating system is called digital wellbeing. It is very simple to use and everything you do can be reversed if you wish. This is what you have to do:

Open the Settings of the phone and, in the list that appears on the screen, you have to choose the section digital wellbeing .

of the phone and, in the list that appears on the screen, you have to choose the section . Now what you have to do is click on the chart that is in the central area that you see in the panel and a series of options will open that you can configure.

that is in the central area that you see in the panel and a series of options will open that you can configure. The next thing is that you move to the lower area where you will see the application list that you have installed and, just to the right there is a clock icon of sand. press it.

that you have installed and, just to the right there is a of sand. press it. It’s time to set the time maximum that the app can be used (in hours and minutes). Click on To accept and voila, you’re done.

maximum that the app can be used (in hours and minutes). Click on and voila, you’re done. From this moment when you reach the limit, the development will stop working.

Limit the execution of apps on iOS

The way to configure the iPhone or the iPad is different, but the result for the user is exactly the same. The Steps to do are these:

Access the Setting of the device and, then, you must access an option called screen time .

of the device and, then, you must access an option called . The next step is to enter Application limits , and then select App Limit. It’s time to choose the Category to which the app belongs and expand to see each one that exists in it.

, and then select App Limit. It’s time to choose the to which the app belongs and expand to see each one that exists in it. Now select the desired application and click on Following . Now you can set the time limit. Once this is done, she accepts, and you have everything configured.

. Now you can limit. Once this is done, she accepts, and you have everything configured. You will have finished.

By the way, among the options that exist in the tools you have used is the power check precisely how much do you use each app that you have installed. And this is positive, since it allows you to know exactly which ones you have to pay attention to when setting limits.

