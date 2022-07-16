How to set restrictions on iPhone

- Advertisement -

As usual, many believe that iOS is an operating system that practically does not give the user any freedom. But the truth is that this has changed over time, in your iPhone you can hide the calling number, modify the notification sounds, create a hotspot to share the Internet, etc. In addition, it also allows you to configure the restrictions of the smartphone so that your data and private information are not in danger.

Setting restrictions will make it possible for you to dictate what the mobile can and cannot do without your consent.

In short, we will tell you what you should do so that you have the limitations of your iPhone as you like. Thanks to this, you will have control over each of the actions that your phone performs so that nothing gets out of control.

How to set restrictions on your iPhone?

It is very easy to carry out this procedure, all you have to do is go to “Settings” – “Screen time” and choose “Content and privacy restrictions”. A new menu will be enabled, there just click on the switch to enable “Content and privacy restrictions”.

[mb_related_posts1]

What can you do with restrictions?

– iTunes and App Store purchases: its function revolves around keeping children who have access to your iPhone at bay to prevent them from making any type of purchase. They will not be able to install or uninstall apps without entering the security code, the same for purchases.

– Hide built-in apps: very simple, you will hide the system applications that you choose. This way they will not appear in the options because they are programs that you use very little and you want to put them aside.

– Store content: you can select the content you want to be exposed in iTunes and App Store. It is used to block explicit and violent material that circulates in the form of song lyrics, music videos, books, movies, TV shows and more.

– Siri: It is used to prevent Siri from searching for certain types of information or prevent it from giving access to specific portals. It not only works with adult content, but you can limit shopping websites, games, content rental, etc.

– Websites: this section is useful for any content that is inappropriate for a child, be it because it is explicit, pornographic, violent, etc. You’ll be able to set up as many websites as you want, so it’s extremely proficient and easy to set up on your iPhone.

[mb_related_posts2]

– Privacy: here you have the freedom to restrict the personal information you want, be it contacts, photo albums, camera, etc. It is excellent for avoiding potentially problematic situations in the future.