How to set reminders for unanswered emails in Gmail?

Gmail is not only the busiest email service, but its application is probably the most used in the world. Overall, it offers an excellent experience for receiving, sending, and managing email. However, it also has little-known options that are worth activating. In that sense, we will show you how to receive reminders for unanswered emails in Gmail.

This is an option that we will find in the settings section that will allow us to give priority to these communications in the absence of a response.

Get reminders for unanswered emails in Gmail

Those who base most of their communications on email, need to keep an eye on each email that arrives. The Gmail application also offers a very comfortable dynamic for everything related to the management of communication in this way. However, when the number of emails increases, it is common for us to have some unanswered. The problem starts when we forget to do it and they pile up on the tray. This is where a native option of the application comes into play that allows you to set reminders for unanswered emails in Gmail.

This option takes a while within the app settings and will allow you to have a more precise management of your communications.

The process to enable this option begins by opening the Gmail app and displaying the menu with the three vertical stripes in the upper left. This will bring up a panel with options, scroll to the bottom and select “Settings.”

This will show you the different email accounts on your device, select the one you want to adjust.

Next, you will go to the configuration section, there you must locate the “Notices” section with the option “Response and follow-up”.

Upon entering you will see two options, one offers to locate the unanswered emails at the top of the interface. The other talks about following up on certain emails that we have sent and that will also be set at the beginning of the window.

In this way, you will be able to have these emails in the absence of a response at the beginning of the tray as a reminder.

.