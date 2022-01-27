Instagram is perhaps the platform that has diversified its content the most since its appearance until today. It all started with the possibility of sharing images in the feed and right now we can upload stories, Reels and even broadcast live. In that sense, we will teach you how to set reminders on Instagram to be attentive to the next live broadcasts.

This is a function that has been incorporated with the purpose of enhancing the Lives Stream of the platform, ensuring that the audience is ready to connect.

Steps to Set Reminders on Instagram Broadcasts

Instagram live broadcasts are becoming more and more popular and many creators take advantage of them to give their accounts much more exposure. As consumers of this content, Live Streams are an excellent option to learn in depth what our favorite creators think or offer. In that sense, we are going to detail the steps to follow to set reminders on Instagram live broadcasts.

It is a fairly simple and intuitive process, because the options are really accessible.

Open Instagram.

Go to the profile of the creator who has a live broadcast scheduled.

Tap the “Live Video” button located in the options below the Bio. We must emphasize that if it does not appear, it is because the user does not have Lives Stream programmed.

Select the live stream you want to set the reminder for.

Confirm the reminder in the pop-up window that will appear with all the information about the date and time of the event in the Remind button.

In this way, Instagram will send you two alerts, the first one a day before the broadcast and the second, 15 minutes in advance. Thus, you can be prepared not to run out of battery and take all possible precautions to enjoy that live broadcast.