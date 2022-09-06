How to set a ringtone on iPhone

- Advertisement -

Despite being a “more closed” environment than the one provided by Android, iOS is an operating system that offers more and more freedoms and interesting functions. For example, you can now change the sounds of notifications and you also have the possibility to configure a on and download other new ringtones for your mobile.

If you want a ringtone that suits your style, you can set one on your iPhone whenever you want.

In the event that you are waiting for an important call, it is crucial to have a ringtone on the iPhone so that it does not go unnoticed. Here we will say what you should do so that you can place the melody you have in mind without any problem.

So you can set a ringtone on the iPhone

– Enter the “Settings” of the iPhone, tap on “Sounds and haptics”.

– Tap on “Ringtone”.

– Tap a ringtone to set it as the default call sound. Here you can choose between standard or classic ringtones. You’ll also have access to ringtones that you’ve previously downloaded to your iPhone.

– If you want to search for a new ringtone, tap on “Ringtones” in the “Store” section of the menu. Another feasible option is to enter the iTunes Store application. Then choose “More” and select “Ringtones”.

– On the “Ringtones” home page, tap on “Genres” to search for a new sound for calls or directly set your favorite song.

– When you have chosen a song, click on the price to buy it. There the system will offer you the option to set it as the default ringtone, sound for text messages or assign it to a contact.

– Now the newly purchased and downloaded song will be enabled in the list for you to set as ringtone on iPhone. Just choose the track in question to activate it.

That’s all you have to do to set the ringtone. It is a very simple procedure that will not take you more than a couple of minutes to execute.