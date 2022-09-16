How to send the computer screen to a Chromecast from Windows 11

- Advertisement -

Sometimes you may want to what you are seeing on the of the you use to a television. This allows you to do everything from sharing progress in a game with friends to working more efficiently on the spot. As well. You can achieve this by using a Google as a receiver along with Microsoft’s Windows 11 operating system. Achieving this is much easier than you might think, since the only software you will need is a Chromium-based browser. An example of those that currently exist are Edge or Chrome. So we are talking about very widespread options and that, in addition, are completely free. Therefore, achieving this is something that is within the reach of anyone without having to break their heads for it. This is how they can send the Windows 11 screen to a TV We are going to explain step by step what you have to do to send anything you are seeing on the screen of a computer with the Microsoft operating system (for example, a YouTube video or an office application such as Word). In addition, you get it with a more than acceptable quality and, this is very important, without having to put any cables through because the WiFi network of the place where you are is used -or you can generate one with your smartphone-. This is what you have to do in Google’s Chrome browser, which is one of the most widely used today: Open the browser that we have mentioned before and, once it is running, click on the icon with three points that is in the upper right area of ​​the computer screen. Among the options that exist in the menu that is displayed, the one you have to choose is the one called Send. You will see a pop-up window appear where you can choose all the devices that can receive the signal. In addition, you will also be able to set whether you want to share the active tab or all the content. With this, the sending begins and you must choose the Chromecast video input (Amazon Echo are also compatible) to see the signal. When you want to stop broadcasting, press the corresponding button in the window. You are done. If you want to do this in the Edge browser, always communicating with a Windows 11 computer, the only difference is the following: in the menu that opens when you press the icon with three dots, you have to choose the More tools option and, then Stream content to a device. The rest is practically just as simple. >