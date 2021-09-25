How to send screenshots and other files from your Android TV

Android TV has become the operating system par excellence. While it is true that Samsung has dominated the smart TV market for fifteen years, partly thanks to the incredible user experience that Tizen offers, no one can deny that Google’s operating system for smart TVs is a great option to consider. . To this must be added the support it has from manufacturers such as Sony or Philips, which has helped Android TV to become a regular in the smart TV market. Of course, the reason why firms of this scope have decided to provide their most cutting-edge televisions with this operating system has to do with the possibilities offered by Android TV. And it is that its complete catalog of games and applications allows you to turn your Smart TV into a photo frame, a retro console Options are not going to be missing. So you can send any file from your Android TV Thanks to the benefits of Android TV we also have other highly successful products: multimedia players. A good example is the Xiaomi Mi Box S, the popular Android TV Box of the Asian firm, which year after year continues to occupy the top positions in terms of sales. But not everything is good. The truth is that Android TV has a problem: it does not have any native tool with which to send files to other devices. Ok, we can connect a USB to the TV or Android TV Box, but the process is not as comfortable as sending it directly. And considering that you can easily take screenshots from your Android TV, the idea of ​​being able to send them to any device is very interesting. Yes, one of the most difficult things about devices with this operating system is to move any local file from your Smart TV to your computer without having to get up. Well, you have the solution in the cloud. For this reason, we want to recommend ES File Explorer, an app available for free on Google Play for you to install on your Smart TV or media player. It has advertising, but can be used without any problem. When you open the ES File Explorer interface, you will see that in the left column there is a section called Cloud. Access it and you can configure services such as Google Drive or Dropbox to be able to send them directly to their servers and open them from any other device. More comfortable, impossible!