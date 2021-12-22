How to send money from WhatsApp and Telegram using Bizum

Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on Pinterest Share to Email Share on Telegram Share on WhatsApp

The money can now be sent through WhatsApp or Telegram (and other instant messaging apps) thanks to the integration of Bizum with BBVA Cashup. To do this, in addition to being a BBVA customer, all you have to do is know the recipient’s phone number of income … and that this is a Bizum user.



BBVA Cashup works as a keyboard that is added to WhatsApp or Telegram apps. It is available for both iOS and Android but the only requirement is to be a BBVA customer since Cashup is activated from the bank’s app. If these conditions are met, sending money is very simple.

First of all, you must be a Bizum user, be a BBVA customer and have the latest version of the app from that bank installed. In this you will have to activate Bizum as a means of payment and in the messaging app to be used (both WhatsApp and Telegram) enable the BBVA Cashup keyboard.

This can be done in two ways, depending on the mobile operating system:

-iOS: Settings-General-Keyboards-Add

-Android: Settings- Input language and text-Virtual keyboard-Manage keyboards

To make the entry, simply select the recipient from the contact list or enter their phone number in WhatsApp or Telegram and then press keyboard switch button, in the same way as if the keyboard that allows you to select emojis, and select BBVA Cashup, were to be activated.

That keyboard will be the one that allows you to indicate the amount and send the money from the WhatsApp or Telegram message itself, with the same simplicity as if you were to send yourself an emoji.

It is a new way in which Bizum facilitates the sending of money, although it will not be the last, since in addition to the integration of this platform in the own apps of the different banking entities attached to its platform, Bizum is developing its own standalone application, which will not replace but will complement the current integrations in banking apps.

