How to send images with the best possible quality on WhatsApp

Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on Pinterest Share to Email Share on Telegram Share on WhatsApp

In order to improve the speed of sending and receiving images (and videos) and to minimize data costs when using a mobile connection, WhatsApp has the habit of compressing images when sending them. This causes them to lose quality, but fortunately there are also a couple of methods to send images with the highest possible quality. Some methods that are also applicable to videos.

WhatsApp compresses the images when sending them but also allows them to be sent at maximum resolution

This is useful if the destination of the image is going to be a large print or if the video is going to be broadcast in a medium that requires the highest resolution available. It should be remembered that as in these cases the files to be sent will occupy a larger size It will be advisable to do it through a WiFi connection in order not to charge said consumption against the contracted mobile data plan.

The main way to send images or videos without losing quality is to share the file as a document. In this way, WhatsApp does not apply any type of compression to the image or video, it sends it as it is on the device, so the quality and resolution will be the maximum.

The only limitations is that WhatsApp does not allow sending more than 30 files in a single shipment (regardless of whether they are images or videos) in addition to limiting the amount of data: videos may not occupy more than 16 Mb each and images may not occupy more than 100 Mb.

To attach images or videos as a file, simply click on the “Attach” option within an individual or group chat and instead of accessing the gallery of images and videos, the “Documents” option will be marked, where the content to be sent will be selected , taking into account the previously mentioned limitations.

However, if desired, WhatsApp allows you to disable the option to send compressed images and videos by default, so that all files of this type will be sent with the highest quality. It is insisted that in this case the data consumption will also increase, so it is advisable to remember it and, where appropriate, connect to WiFi networks so as not to undermine the mobile data plan.

To configure this option, access it through the “Settings-Storage and Data-File upload quality” menu, where the option “Select the quality of multimedia files” appears, with three options:

-Automatic

-Best Quality

-Data saver

In the latter case, WhatsApp offers a compromise solution in which, although some compression is applied, part of the resolution of the original image or video is maintained, so the quality is not so affected and in return it is also reduced slightly the size of the file to send.

.