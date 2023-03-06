How to send a WhatsApp without adding the number to the phonebook

- Advertisement -

WhatsApp has launched numerous new features in recent weeks. Along with the latest releases, there are also numerous WhatsApp tricks that allow a more profitable use of the instant messaging app owned by Meta.

It is a way of preserving the anonymity of the sender

In this case we are going to tell you how send a message to a person through whatsapp even if you don’t have him added to your contact list. You can easily see it in the following video:

Send a WhatsApp message without adding the number

This is something that, in principle, cannot be done in WhatsApp. If you are a user of the app, you will have noticed that you can only send a message to someone by adding them to your agenda or if they are part of a group chat in which you participate.

However, there is an option, and we are going to tell you how to do it because it can be useful on many occasions. For example, when you want to send a message to someone you don’t want to add to your calendar, because you want to remain anonymous, etc.

In order to send a WhatsApp message to a user whose phone number is not part of our contact list or who is not in any group we are in, we will have to use a web link.

All you have to do is open your Internet browser. It can be Google Chrome, Mozilla Firefox, Opera… the one you use, and type the address

https://wa.me/

And now, add the phone number to which you want to send the message. For example, if the phone number you want to send the message to is 677777777, you will have to enter the following address in the browser: https://wa.me/34677777777. Remember not to put any signs, spaces or parentheses. Of course, you have to add the country prefix (in this case, we have added 34, which is the one corresponding to Spain)

When you click send, a new WhatsApp chat window will open, which will allow you to send him a message without having him added to your mobile phone schedule.

Thus, you can send a message to whoever you do not want to include in the agenda quickly and easily. You just have to write the message you want and hit “send”. Of course, remember that whoever receives the message cannot see your name, your profile picture or your WhatsApp States. The only thing they will receive is your phone number. If he has added you to his agenda, he will know who you are.