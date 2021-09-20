How to send a WhatsApp voice note with the Google Assistant?

The Google Assistant continues to incorporate integration features that allow you to interact and do better with other applications. For example, in WhatsApp we have the ability to open and read messages and also send them. Likewise, it did the test with the sending of voice messages in English and Portuguese. This is a great option and it is already possible to send voice notes in Spanish using the Google Assistant.

This is excellent news for those who prefer to communicate this way, but cannot always hold the phone.

Commands for sending voice memos with the Google Assistant





If you’re behind the wheel, for example, sending voice memos using the Google Assistant is an excellent possibility. Instead of neglecting the path, we will only have to communicate with the assistant to do everything we cannot and enable us to send the message. To achieve this, the Google Assistant has incorporated the recognition of 3 commands that will open the door to sending voice messages.

First, you can say “Ok Google, send a voice message.” This is a slower option because it will take you through the entire process of verifying who the contact is and which app you want to use to send the voice message.

On the other hand, if you say “Ok Google, send a voice message on WhatsApp”, the assistant will respond requesting the contact you want to communicate with. Finally and the fastest option is to say “Ok Google, send a voice message on WhatsApp to [menciona contacto]”.

Then the system will enable recording, you can start talking and it will stop when you stop. Then you can order the delivery of the voice memo and you’re done. In this way, the Google Assistant supports us in sending voice notes when we do not have the possibility to hold the equipment.