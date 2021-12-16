How to send a fake location on WhatsApp

Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on Pinterest Share to Email Share on Telegram Share on WhatsApp

Many WhatsApp users are unaware that the instant messaging app allows sending a false location. That is, if one is forced to send your location to a caller a location, this does not have to be the one in which one is at that moment. This feature is available in the iOS and Android versions of WhatsApp.

WhatsApp allows its users to send a location by chat that does not necessarily have to be the one where they are

Next, we explain step by step how to use this WhatsApp function that is of great help to preserve your privacy. However, this trick will not help you much if you are dealing with a person who knows how to locate a WhatsApp user through the IP.

-Share location: First, enter the chat for which you have to send your location. Click on the icon in the form of a clip, which is the one that helps us send any type of file through WhatsApp. Doing so displays a screen with various options. The icon in the center, in the second row, is the one used to share the location with a contact.

-Nearby places: Usually when you send your location you click on the sign that says “Send my current location”. However, even if you have never noticed, there are options that allow you not to reveal where you are.

First of all, you can choose one of the locations within the “Nearby Places” category. In this way, you will send a location very close to where you are but not entirely exact. This can serve, for example, so that your interlocutor does not know the exact place where your house is.

-Find location: The other option, to mislead your interlocutor even more, is to click on the magnifying glass that appears in the upper right part of the screen. From the search engine, you can put the location you want without having to be near the point where you are.

.