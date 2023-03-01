How to sell on Facebook Marketplace

- Advertisement -

Know how to sell in Facebook Marketplace It is useful to find customers quickly without having to spend money on other platforms to improve the exposure of your merchandise. Facebook has more than 2.9 billion monthly active users, and many of them are looking to purchase new and used products.

It’s easy to put almost anything up for sale on the Facebook marketplace, it’s a good way to get quick money.

The social network has a sales tool that may well compete with Wallapop, SegundaMano and other used product sales services. It has many advantages, although it is important that you know how to detect scams in the Marketplace to avoid bad experiences, as we mentioned in another article.

Best of all, the company does not charge anything for listing items on Facebook Marketplace. You will be able to publish free of charge, however, in some countries you receive 5% of any sales fee or a fixed charge of 0.40 euros on sales less than 8 euros. Despite this, it is still a profitable way to sell what you want without losing part of the profit by paying some type of web tax, which is great news.

How to make sales on Facebook Marketplace?

– Enter your Facebook profile and choose the “Menu” icon.

– Select “Marketplace Listing”.

– Add the details of the product you are going to sell and upload an image for better exposure.

– When you are satisfied with the description, click “Next”.

– The platform will show you a preview, if you like what you see, click on “Publish”.

That’s all you have to do, it’s a procedure that won’t take more than a couple of minutes. Now you just have to prepare to receive a large number of messages and answer the question of potential customers. If you’re concerned about your privacy, you won’t need to put your full address in the ad, which is always helpful.

It’s also a good idea to think about which groups you could offer what you have for sale to increase exposure. There are several communities on Facebook that are dedicated to selling cars, appliances, computers, consoles, etc.