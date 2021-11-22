How to sell more on Instagram

Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on Pinterest Share to Email Share on Telegram Share on WhatsApp

Instagram has evolved a lot over time, introducing improvements and new functionalities, which have allowed companies to use this platform as a tool to increase visibility, but also sales. One of these functionalities has been the implementation of stores within the app, as well as various direct sales mechanisms.

This way it is possible to improve sales directly on Instagram and sell more products to our followers.

In this article we want to offer some tips for all those users who want to increase sales on Instagram, selling more among their followers.

-Promotional codes: Although they are often forgotten, Instagram Direct Messages are a great communication and sales tool. Many countries are beginning to successfully test “c-commerce” or conversational commerce techniques, improving their sales through direct communication channels. In this sense, a good idea would be to send promotional codes or discounts through Instagram Direct Messages to your followers.

-Chatbots: Although they are not native to Instagram, today there are many chatbots that are easily integrated into the platform. A well-configured chatbot can become an excellent sales machine, thanks to “c-commerce.”

-Marketing of influencers: Instagram is the social network of influencers par excellence. As a brand or as a store, it is important to find the most influential profiles in the sector and create a good relationship with them. In this way, you can take advantage of influencer marketing to show the product through these people who usually generate trust in users. Influencers can also help you promote certain discounts or invite people to participate in a contest, which will greatly expand your audience and eventually lead to more sales.

-Show the products in operation: Continuing with the influencers, they can show the product in operation, putting its use in perspective on a day-to-day basis. In this case, it is important to leave some freedom to the creators, since they could use the product in creative ways that are attractive to their followers.

-Instagram Shopping: Selling on Instagram is something more complicated than turning our account into Shopping. It is important to take care of all the details, from the content we publish, which must be attractive and add value, showing the products and their possibilities, to our profile. In this sense, you must create a product catalog with all the details, create labels in the publications that direct the user to the purchase and use the Shopping tools in all the publications, whether they are Reels or Stories.

-Advertising: Instagram has its own advertising tool that offers us a solution to promote our products. In this sense, we can configure several objectives for the ads such as increasing the views, improving the click-through rate, increasing the engagement with the followers or the reach of the publications.

