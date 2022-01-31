Search here...
How to sell a tweet taking advantage of the NFT fever

By: Brian Adam

The NFT is still on the lips of many, being both criticized and praised. It is a way of owning digital content, although there are still many doubts as to whether this is really useful or simply a new bubble that will burst shortly.

On one hand we have The cons:

– It seems that it does not make much sense to say that a digital image belongs to someone, since copies can be made exactly the same as the original and stored on our hard drive without the “owner” knowing about the “theft”.
– No one who sees the image on the Internet will be able to see if it belongs to someone or not, since the “ownership” record is stored on a blockchain to which very few have access.
– Most of the time someone buys a digital content minted in NFT only to resell it later for a higher price. There is nothing to explain why someone can spend thousands of dollars on a drawing of a monkey, only if they manage to sell it later for several million.

We also have the pros:

– If we buy a dress in the real world, the store could give us a digital dress with a certificate of ownership for us to use in our avatar of a digital game that recognizes that certificate (accessing the corresponding block chain to verify that this dress is our). There is currently nothing like that, but there could be in the future.
– Having a digital certificate of ownership of something could be useful in a metaverse where people buy and sell property. We don’t have any such metaverse either, but who knows in a few years.
– Access virtual events where only the owners of a specific content can enter.

That is to say, all the pros refer to possible uses in the future, at the moment everything is an experiment.

how can i sell a tweet

But not only photos are bought and sold, there is also an interesting market for Tweets, and there are two interesting ways to sell tweets in this way:

– v.cent.co: The best known online store of tweets. We can sell our tweet by putting its address and identifying ourselves with our account in meta mask.
– mintmynft.live: A very simple option that allows you to register a tweet in Polygon so you don’t spend anything on registration. It is still necessary to identify yourself with Metamask and with our Twitter account.

Logically, it will have to be an iconic Tweet, something that has gone viral in the past, otherwise there will be no buyers and all you will have done is waste time (and gain experience with the process, yes).

Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

