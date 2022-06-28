HomeAppsPhotoshopHow to Selectively Expand the Background of Your Photo

How to Selectively Expand the Background of Your Photo

AppsPhotoshopTutorial

Published on

By Brian Adam
8b3512c658327b4eb7fef940c033934f.jpg
8b3512c658327b4eb7fef940c033934f.jpg
- Advertisement -

Who hasn’t had a photo that you wanted to print or post, but it wasn’t quite the proportion that you needed? Even if you’re not a Photoshop guru, Photoshop’s Content-Aware Scale feature can help stretch a photo to fit perfectly without disturbing your subject.

[mb_related_posts1]

Greg Benz demonstrates how to selectively expand the sky or background to fit a specific form factor in this video. It can even be used to shrink an image. The key is how Greg shows how to preserve certain areas of the image. You don’t need to be proficient in Photoshop; just follow Benz’s simple instructions.

It’s Time to Rethink How You Handle Cloning Out Distractions
  • TAGS

It’s not often that I have an image that I need to modify like this, as I prefer to have everything as natural as possible. However, if the need arises to alter a photo for a client, I’ll do so. The few times I’ve done this, it has been when I needed that extra little bit along the edge for a specific crop.

Until I learned this trick, I would sometimes use Content Aware Fill, but I always felt guilty when doing so. I feel like the Content Aware Scale method is similar to using a different lens to bend the image, as it just stretches pixels that are already there instead of making up new ones. I like videos like this because they demonstrate how to do something that you probably couldn’t figure out on your own unless you’ve had a lot of Photoshop experience.

- Advertisement -

Latest articles

Photoshop

Watch a Professional Bird Photographer Edit Their Images in Real Time

Looking to...
Android

One UI 5 beta is coming to Samsung Galaxy S22s in three weeks and will be released to everyone in October, according to SamMobile

The next leap in Samsung's customization layers is already in the oven....
Apple

Apple vs Qualcomm, the saga continues: new defeat for Apple

The US Supreme Court denied Apple's request to further investigate a case related to...
Mobile

The iPhone 14 will not jump to USB Type C, Apple is in no hurry

Apple's fall event aims to be quite full of hardware news. On...

More like this

Facebook

A Fast and Easy Way to Remove Annoying Dust Spots

Dust spots...
How to?

So you can connect your AirPods to your Mac and use Handoff

All Apple users know that the company likes to have all its devices connected...
Apple

Facebook Watch is no longer available on Apple TV

Facebook Watch for tvOS it seems to have come to an end. As...

© 2021 voonze.com.