How to see your steps on Apple Watch, including distance…

Whether you just bought an Apple Watch or have had one for a while and just haven’t tracked your steps before, it’s easy to do—just track steps on Apple Watch, including distance, along with daily trends. , monthly and annual. We’ll also look at how to make custom complications to track steps directly on Apple Watch faces.

Once you have your Apple Watch paired with iPhone and running, it will automatically track steps every time you wear it.

Currently: You can’t set goals for your step count specifically, but it’s easy to see at a glance with an option to place it on your watch face as well.

In the default Activity app on Apple Watch, you can see steps, distance, and floors climbed. And the Fitness app on iPhone shows your daily, monthly and yearly distance trends, plus all the data you can see on Apple Watch.

How to track and view steps on Apple Watch

Apple Watch automatically tracks steps every time you wear it. Here’s how to view your progress:

Open the Activity app on Apple Watch Swipe down or scroll down with the Digital Crown Soon your daily steps, distance and floors climbed will appear at the bottom You can also swipe down further and tap Weekly Summary for more data. To view steps and related activity data for another day, you’ll need to use the Fitness app on iPhone (tutorial below)

Add step count to Apple Watch face

If you prefer to view your step count directly on your Apple Watch face, we recommend installing the third-party Complication Lab app.

How to Track Apple Watch Steps on iPhone

There are two ways to view steps and distance on iPhone.

Daily steps and distance

open the fitness app Select the Summary tab Touch the activity rings on top Swipe down to see your steps and distance at the bottom or choose another date by swiping on the activity rings at the top or by tapping the calendar icon.

distance trends

Open the Fitness app Choose the Summary tab Swipe down to see your trends with distance walked/run and more. Tap Show More next to Trends to see more data.

This is how it looks:

As seen in the image, the trends show you if your movement, exercise and distance activity is on the rise or decline. Touch one of them to see the daily, monthly and yearly data.

Keep in mind that your data between Apple Watch and iPhone won’t always be exactly in sync. But after a few minutes of physical activity, your iPhone should match your watch.

The only caveat will be if you take off your Apple Watch and have your iPhone on you and do a decent amount of walking or running. In that case, the Health app on the iPhone will show more steps than the Activity app that pulls from Apple Watch data.