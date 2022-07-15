How to see your first Instagram post without infinite scrolling

- Advertisement -

Surely, one of the first applications you open when you wake up in the morning is . And it is that this social network has become the substitute for the daily newspaper of many. There are more and more functions that this app offers us, although sometimes, it is better to resort to third-party applications to be able to get the most out of Instagram. Something as simple as reaching the first publication of a profile, be it yours, a friend’s or a famous person, is not a task on the social network, since you have to be , and praying that your Internet does not let you down and make you wait forever for the next batch of photos to load. Well, you should know that you have a magnificent way of achieving it, leaving your wrist completely at rest, an option that you can carry out from your computer’s browser, or with an application on your mobile phone. Below, we explain both so that you can choose the one that is most convenient for you. This is how it is done on the computer If you use Instagram from your computer, you should know that this option is valid with all browsers, but without a doubt, it is much better if you have Chrome. The first thing is to enter your Instagram, and now, go to the profile of the user you are looking for their first publication, or to your profile if the one you are looking for is your own. To the right of the text bar, tap the Google Chrome options menu. Once this is done, select More tools and then Developer tools. A box will appear on the right, where you will have to choose the Console option, and write the following code sequence (without the quotes): “var myvar = window.setInterval (function () { window.scrollTo (0, document.body .scrollHeight);), 15000);”. Now the bar will go down much faster, and you can automate the process if you add to the code you entered in the console clearInterval (myVar) and hit enter. Now, every 15 seconds, the bar will automatically scroll to the bottom of the page and refresh more photos. On your mobile phone If you don’t use Instagram on your computer, and the option that we have shown you seems a bit complicated, you don’t have to worry, since there is an application that will make your life much easier. This is Automatic Scroll, with which you only have to press a widget once for it to scroll automatically, which it can do both to go from top to bottom and to go from right to left. In addition, it not only works with Instagram, but you can use it in other applications where you may need this function. Download Automatic Scroll for AndroidDownload Automatic Scroll for iOS >