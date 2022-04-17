How to See Who Unfollowed You on Twitter

As is often the case in any social network today, one of the most common fears of users is waking up and realizing that they have suddenly lost followers or “friends”.

This usually creates mainly the doubts of Who has stopped following me and why? Well, although the latter is impossible to know, the first thing you can find out if Twitter is the social network in question.

Although there is no native feature or tool on Twitter to determine how many followers you have lost and who are the specific users, there are various alternatives that can be used to achieve this result.

However, it is impractical to think about entering the list of your followers and looking for those users who have disappeared from it, especially if you have several hundred accounts following you. For this reason, and going directly to what is the first piece of advice, is that if you have not so high numbers of followers and followed, enter the list of Following and look at those people who also follow you.

At this point, you will only have to see who are those users who do not follow you back and there you will probably have your answers. On the other hand, if you think that a specific person or account that was following you before has stopped doing so now, you can search for that user’s profile and see if he has indeed unfollowed you or not.

You can use famous third-party services to see who unfollowed you on Twitter

If none of these options work for you, it is best to turn to efficient third-party services that will help you see which people have decided to unfollow you on Twitter. In this order of ideas, there are many the websites and applications that allow you to carry out said activity, but highlighting one of the best known, Unfollower Stats may be the best possible option.

This free application allows you to see different graphs of interesting data, on which that of the accounts that have stopped following you stands out, although yes, you will only be able to see the accounts that they have unfollowed you since you started using the service, not before. It is a more than attractive option, especially since it offers much more than just showing you that simple statistic.

In case Unfollower Stats doesn’t completely convince you, you can also choose to try out Followers Analyzer for Twitter, which, as its name suggests, analyzes all your followers to find out who has unfollowed you. It is a fairly simple and easy to use app. so you can start right now to get that information you want there.