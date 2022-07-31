How to see where there are heat waves from the mobile

At least for now, the heat wave will continue to sweep Europe. This is something that should be made very clear and most likely the next summers will be the sameso at a certain point we have to start making predictions about this.

Fortunately for all, the pages are diverse that allow us to monitor the evolution of heat not to mention that you can also program your so that you receive notifications when temperatures rise excessively.

That will be what we will be showing you in this article, so pay attention because then you will see some of the best options out to measure the evolution of heat waves.

Ventu Sky

We start with one of the best known sites to know the general weather situation, and that is that once you enter VentuSky, you will be able to have all the information you need of temperature and heat waves through a rather impressive graphvisually speaking.

There you will be able to see the air currents and, just by moving the mouse, you will be able to see the temperature of the place you position it, in addition to the color of the area will tell you if it is very hot or cold respectively. As you will notice, on the left side of the screen you have a panel from where you can filter all the information you need, such as cloud density, wind speed, etc.

Windy

Windy is a website that, naturally, offers something very similar to what we can find on VentuSky, that is, a world map with various layers of information that we can apply to find out something specific, either the wind, the waves, the quality of the air or the temperature itself.

As you can see in the picture, they are those places that are reddish or even a little brown, where the heat is hitting hardest. You just need to click on the place you want to know its temperature and that’s it.

El Canal del clima

In case you didn’t know, The Weather Channel app has a very interesting function that allows you to set alerts for when the temperature gets too high. You can download it from Google Play or the App Store and to configure it you just have to do the following:

– Go to The Weather Channel app.

– Give it location permissions.

– Click on the cogwheel in the upper left corner and then click on the tab of Setting.

– Enter the section of alerts.

– In the Manage section, click on the option to Meaningful weather forecasts.

– Activate the toggle Yes and also the box Much hot.