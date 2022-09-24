How to see the RAM consumption of a program or application in Windows 10 and Windows 11

- Advertisement -

The of RAM memory is one of the things that most worries 10 users, and also those of Windows 11. It is totally normal, since in the end having a high consumption of RAM memory can cause your computer to end up running extremely slowlyand in extreme cases it can also give us serious problems, including everything from crashes to reboots.

Knowing which s and games are consuming large amounts of RAM can help us deal with this problem, since release this precious resource. The importance of this will obviously depend on the configuration of our equipment, since if we have 4 GB of RAM installed, freeing up a few hundred MB will give us an important ball of oxygen and can make a significant difference. On the other hand, if we have 32 GB, freeing 512 MB will not have the same impact.

Visualizing which s and applications are consuming RAM memory is very easy in Windows 10 and Windows 11, in fact the process in both is the samewe just have to:

Press the Windows key and type “Task Manager”.

We enter the first result and go to the “Processes” tab.

In it we will see a list of all the applications and programs that are consuming RAM memory.

The attached image shows that Diablo II Resurrected is the program that is consuming the most resources, and has used 3.7 GB of RAM. In second place is Google Chrome, which consumes 2.1 GB.

To free RAM memory we just have to right click on the application or program that we want to close and choose the option “Finish homework”. Keep in mind that there are programs and applications that can automatically start again even after force closing, and that there are also other cases in which they will load again when we restart the computer, which means that they will consume resources again.

If we are not going to need those annoying applications or programs that are constantly consuming RAM it is best to uninstall them directly. To do so we just have to follow these steps:

Press the Windows key and type “Add or Remove Programs”.

We enter the first result and look for the programs or applications that we want to eliminate.

We click on them, choose the “Remove” option and let the process complete.

In case you want to see the total RAM consumption at a specific moment you only have to choose the «Performance» tab, in it you will see data on the state and the consumption of resources of the equipment, as you can see in the attached image.