How to see the price of gasoline with an iPhone

By: Brian Adam

Having updated references for gasoline prices is interesting and even more so if you can do it from your iPhone. Thanks to Google Maps, it is possible to apply a little trick to have the information in the palm of your hand. If we know in which area there is cheaper gasoline, we can anticipate and save time and money. A perfect win win that is appreciated in these times.

See gas prices from the iPhone

The best of all is to do it on mobile, you just need to have the app downloaded on your iPhone. In case it isn’t, here we facilitate access to it. It’s amazing how much information Google can have about a particular place, that happens with the mobile version of Google Maps. Let’s see how to do it step by step.

  1. Open the Google Maps app (for a better experience, make sure you have your profile active)
  2. tap on the button Gas stations
  3. If you have location enabled, it will show you the gas stations that you have around or near you.
  4. It should be clarified that not all gas stations have the prices since they totally depend on the area and the managing company.
  5. Tap on a gas station to see the complete information, you will have the prices of the available fuels.
Another factor to take into account is that Not all gas stations will have updated prices. You will have a reference value which can be useful at a time when you decide to go for one or another service station.

Do you remember that we told you that it is better to do it on mobile? You can search the web but the result will not be the same. You will not have gas prices, you will only have estimated values ​​within the map and below the name of each station.

Did you already know this function of Google Maps? Tell us in the comment box what you think and if it has been useful to you.

